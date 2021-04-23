Arden Trust Co Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Arden Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, TE Connectivity, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Arden Trust Co owns 300 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPE, CP, CRH, TJX, DOCU, SE, AMAT, GILD, VGSH, CTSH, THS, SPR, MLCO, FAF, SIX, BLMN, NLOK, GT, IWS, DNOW,

EXPE, CP, CRH, TJX, DOCU, SE, AMAT, GILD, VGSH, CTSH, THS, SPR, MLCO, FAF, SIX, BLMN, NLOK, GT, IWS, DNOW, Added Positions: EFA, CACG, VOO, VRTX, TEL, NXPI, CSCO, LQD, TEAM, USIG, WDAY, BIIB, USB, PXD, ALC, AIG, SCHW, VRT, ENB, NOC, TRP, TSCO, TSM, COP, MUB, COF, TMUS, KO, ASML, TFI, ICLR, SRE, CLX, PNC, DEO, EXC, DXC, CRM, STNE, ESTC, VST, PZA, ABBV, AMT, KMI, BP, NOV, NVO, WDC, WFC, WM, CVX, CTXS, ORCL, SO, ACWI, WEC, LIN, LGF.B, KMB, GIS, ED, CAG, AEP,

EFA, CACG, VOO, VRTX, TEL, NXPI, CSCO, LQD, TEAM, USIG, WDAY, BIIB, USB, PXD, ALC, AIG, SCHW, VRT, ENB, NOC, TRP, TSCO, TSM, COP, MUB, COF, TMUS, KO, ASML, TFI, ICLR, SRE, CLX, PNC, DEO, EXC, DXC, CRM, STNE, ESTC, VST, PZA, ABBV, AMT, KMI, BP, NOV, NVO, WDC, WFC, WM, CVX, CTXS, ORCL, SO, ACWI, WEC, LIN, LGF.B, KMB, GIS, ED, CAG, AEP, Reduced Positions: VTI, BND, IWF, AGG, IWD, AAPL, MSFT, CMCSA, FCX, TWTR, JNK, VEA, UNH, VZ, CHTR, INTC, ABC, JPM, DIS, BRK.B, DLB, UPS, DISCA, HD, HON, NEE, STX, TXN, SHOP, VB, VWO, T, JNJ, TRV, TMO, AVGO, BOND, ADBE, AMZN, AMGN, ADSK, CAT, CREE, D, IBM, SU, V, IGSB, QUAL, AES, AKAM, BMY, ECL, INFO, KEY, MMC, NVDA, NUAN, PPG, PEP, PFE, PG, QCOM, RTX, BX, BUD, SPLK, FB, ZTS, GOOG, SYF, SEDG, SPOT, UBER, OTIS, SHM, VIG, ABT, ACN, AAP, MO, AXP, BMRN, FIS, CL, DE, DUK, LLY, EQIX, XOM, GOOGL, MNST, LHX, IONS, JCI, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MTG, MDT, NUE, SONY, TGT, VMC, GWW, WMT, WY, QRTEA, VMW, ULTA, APO, APTV, PANW, FEYE, OMF, BABA, PYPL, NTNX, GH, CVET, CRNC, CARR, DON, FGD, SCHD, MMM, APD, AZO, ADP, BBVA, SAN, BK, BDX, BXP, CVS, CCL, C, CW, DD, ETN, DISH, EQT, EEFT, GATX, GE, GTN, ITW, IMGN, IP, K, KIM, LAD, MLM, MSI, PGR, SWK, SHO, TOT, UL, ANTM, OC, PM, ST, AMCX, PSX, PNR, VOYA, AMH, SFM, MUSA, ANET, LBRDK, LSXMK, EQH, CTVA, REYN, DES, IWP, VNQ,

VTI, BND, IWF, AGG, IWD, AAPL, MSFT, CMCSA, FCX, TWTR, JNK, VEA, UNH, VZ, CHTR, INTC, ABC, JPM, DIS, BRK.B, DLB, UPS, DISCA, HD, HON, NEE, STX, TXN, SHOP, VB, VWO, T, JNJ, TRV, TMO, AVGO, BOND, ADBE, AMZN, AMGN, ADSK, CAT, CREE, D, IBM, SU, V, IGSB, QUAL, AES, AKAM, BMY, ECL, INFO, KEY, MMC, NVDA, NUAN, PPG, PEP, PFE, PG, QCOM, RTX, BX, BUD, SPLK, FB, ZTS, GOOG, SYF, SEDG, SPOT, UBER, OTIS, SHM, VIG, ABT, ACN, AAP, MO, AXP, BMRN, FIS, CL, DE, DUK, LLY, EQIX, XOM, GOOGL, MNST, LHX, IONS, JCI, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MTG, MDT, NUE, SONY, TGT, VMC, GWW, WMT, WY, QRTEA, VMW, ULTA, APO, APTV, PANW, FEYE, OMF, BABA, PYPL, NTNX, GH, CVET, CRNC, CARR, DON, FGD, SCHD, MMM, APD, AZO, ADP, BBVA, SAN, BK, BDX, BXP, CVS, CCL, C, CW, DD, ETN, DISH, EQT, EEFT, GATX, GE, GTN, ITW, IMGN, IP, K, KIM, LAD, MLM, MSI, PGR, SWK, SHO, TOT, UL, ANTM, OC, PM, ST, AMCX, PSX, PNR, VOYA, AMH, SFM, MUSA, ANET, LBRDK, LSXMK, EQH, CTVA, REYN, DES, IWP, VNQ, Sold Out: NVS, ALXN, COST, KDP, IWB, ARWR, SQM, MOH, VIAC, GGG, POWI, IAA, BKLN, BEPC, USMV, LSXMA, CABO, ETSY, GWRE, ZNGA, BR, SAFM, HAS, CPRT, CGNX,

For the details of Arden Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arden+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 995,312 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 200,903 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,777 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 163,836 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Matson Inc (MATX) - 229,559 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $176.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $367.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $225.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $256.338000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 189,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76.