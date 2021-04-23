>
Patten Group, Inc. Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

April 23, 2021 | About: SUB -0.04% QQQ +0.88% QAI +0.35% DAN +3.25% SNY -1.13% STZ +1.79% FPE +0.07% IPO +1.21% DIV +0.51% BTO +3.39% BAC +1.67% JD +1.37% SLB +1.98%

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Patten Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Bank of America Corp, Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Patten Group, Inc. owns 225 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patten Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,633 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  2. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 213,520 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,598 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 48,883 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 64,213 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 55,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.196200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dana Inc (DAN)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dana Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 60.94%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $56.54.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.



