Patten Group, Inc. Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Patten Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Bank of America Corp, Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Honeywell International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Patten Group, Inc. owns 225 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,633 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 213,520 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,598 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Visa Inc (V) - 48,883 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 64,213 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 55,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.196200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Dana Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 60.94%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $56.54.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.