Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2021 First Quarter Conference Call

April 23, 2021


Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:[url="]HCCI[/url]) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which ended March 27, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results.



Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fcrystal-clean.com%2Finvestor-relations%2F[/url], and can participate on the call by dialing (833) 772-0398. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 4669677.



About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, wastewater and vacuum, waste antifreeze collection and recycling, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce and market a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

