BAE Systems Honors Richardson Electronics, Ltd. with a Gold Tier Supplier Award

April 23, 2021 | About: RELL -0.25%

Richardson Electronics Recognized at Fourth Annual ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier Symposium

LAFOX, Ill., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. today announced it was recognized as a Gold Tier Supplier for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2020 for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. BAE Systems honored Richardson Electronics at a virtual ceremony and selected the company from the pool of suppliers that worked with BAE Systems in 2020.

“We are very honored to receive this award given by a company with extremely high standards as BAE Systems. The Gold Tier Award means a great deal to our team as it recognizes our efforts to deliver top-quality solutions and engineering support worldwide. On behalf of the Richardson Electronics team, we look forward to BAE Systems continued success and to being a part of it,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“We are proud of the partnership we have with companies like Richardson Electronics that delivered the highest quality products on-time, despite the challenges presented by a global pandemic,” said Kim Cadorette, Vice President of Operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “We recognize that our suppliers are critical to our company’s success. We are grateful for this year’s outstanding effort, and we look forward to future collaborations.”

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About BAE Systems
BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and has operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
[email protected]

