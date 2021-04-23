>
Union Pacific Corporation Invites You to Join Its 2021 Virtual Investor Day Broadcast

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:UNP +2.17%

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) invites you to join its 2021 Investor Day on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The virtual event is scheduled to begin at approximately 2 p.m. ET and is expected to last approximately three hours.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

To gain event access, you must register using the link below. You will then receive a password via email that you will use to log into the event May 4th.

A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available on the Union Pacific Investor Day platform at https://unionpacificinvestorday.connectid.cloud/ and also in the Investor Relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor/index.htm. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-2021-virtual-investor-day-broadcast-301275906.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


