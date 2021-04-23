Real Luck Group Ltd. welcomes passing of Bill C-218 to put Canada 'on the cusp' of legal sports betting

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, United Kingdom, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), a leading provider of licensed, real money esports betting, welcomes the passing of Bill C-218 (The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act) by the House of Commons.

Bill C-218, which proposes to make it lawful to bet on a single sports or athletics event, now moves to the Senate for reading and adoption.

"Canadian esports and sports fans are now on the cusp to being able to wager on their favourite events," commented Quentin Martin, CEO of Real Luck Group, a member of the Canadian Gaming Association. "In our view, legalization, regulation and working with responsible operators is the best means to keep fans safe and offer them the best possible experience. We know that esports is a large and growing market in Canada, and fans are demanding betting on matches. Luckbox's proprietary award-winning platform is well positioned, offering wagering on 14 major esports as well as sports betting. We will be following the outcome of Bill C-218 very closely and look forward to Senate adoption in what are exciting times for fans of esports, sports and the igaming industry in Canada."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

