Cambria Hotels Marks Expansion In Airport Markets With Orlando Debut

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its domestic expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport. The five-story, 108-room hotel is the brand's fourth property to open this year, joining the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, Cambria Hotel Rock Hill – University Center and the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront, as it continues to add new locations throughout the U.S. in top-tier markets. Cambria Hotels is set to open two more airport-area hotels this year in Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.

Located at 7986 South Conway Rd., the Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport is less than two miles from the Orlando International Airport and a short drive from world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. For travelers looking for a day on the water, Daytona Beach and Cocoa Beach are approximately one hour's drive from the hotel. The Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport is also a 30-minute drive to the Orange County Convention Center and downtown Orlando's numerous attractions, such as the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Amway Center, live entertainment, fine dining and breweries. Luxury and outlet shopping destinations, including The Florida Mall, Mall at Millenia and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, are just minutes from the hotel and collectively attract millions of visitors annually.

"As more people are increasingly vaccinated and returning to travel, we're working to give travelers even more Cambria hotels in their favorite destinations, where they can experience the local flavor of an area while being able to get outdoors, relax, work or unwind with our thoughtful upscale amenities. The debut of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport perfectly illustrates our expansion strategy, as Orlando is currently one of the most searched destinations for summer leisure flights," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're eager to add new hotels this year that connect our guests to their ideal markets across the nation, including Los Angeles and Napa, California; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee."

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Relaxing outdoor pool and spacious patio with views of the nearby wetland conservation area.

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding, as well as airport runway and lake views.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport was developed by Green Stay Hospitality LLC, part of Reddy Hotels, Orlando, and construction and design were managed by Florida-based SMC Construction and MILES architecture group, respectively. There are currently over 55 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Houston, and Phoenix, with 80 hotels in the pipeline.

