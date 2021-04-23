ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. ( EBSB) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Corp. ( INDB). Stockholders will receive 0.2750 shares of Independent Bank Corp. common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.15 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
If you are a stockholder of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ebsb/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.