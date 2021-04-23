Quadpay Debuts Highly-Anticipated Inaugural 'Quadpay Fest': A Four-Day Shopping Extravaganza Featuring Unforgettable Bargains, Secret Promotions, Giveaways, Cash Back and More

[url="]Quadpay[/url], a [url="]Zip+Co.[/url] Company ( ASX:Z1P ), the fastest growing Buy Now, Pay Later company in the U.S., today unveiled its inaugural four-day sales event ‘[url="]Quadpay+Fest[/url]’ which will run from April 29 through May 2, 2021. Quadpay Fest will feature thousands of deals, secret promotions, cash back and giveaways across fashion, beauty, technology, electronics, home, travel, and lifestyle, from the most sought-after brands that rarely go on sale (think: Fashion Nova, Apple, Famous Footwear, Zara, Sunglass Hut, Target, Fanatics, Walmart, NewEgg, Nike, Gamestop, Victoria’s Secret, TickPick and more). Quadpay Fest is the first sale to seamlessly marry unprecedented bargains with the flexibility to pay over time, interest-free, everywhere consumers shop, attracting new customers and driving customer loyalty to retailers. Quadpay Fest deals, promotions and special giveaways will drop daily on the [url="]Quadpay+Fest+page[/url] and in the [url="]Quadpay+app[/url].

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005442/en/



Many shoppers and retailers are already familiar with Quadpay’s industry-first virtual card which enables BNPL in physical retail locations and in the Quadpay app everywhere Visa is accepted. Now, thanks to Quadpay’s recently launched Chrome Extension, online shoppers can enjoy the same convenience on desktop with their favorite merchant websites. Quadpay Fest comes at a pivotal time as[url="]+retail+sales+increase[/url], and Americans look forward to warmer weather, booking trips, music festivals, special occasions with friends and shopping at the mall. Recent Quadpay shopping data supports a buy now, pay later spending surge, around the time Americans received their first stimulus check of the year in March, up 27.8% from the previous week. Similarly, the company reported an increase in travel-related spending over the same period of time, with a year-over-year increase 16.9x for the first quarter of 2021. By offering shoppers Quadpay’s flexible, transparent and fair payment options, merchants attract new customers, foster loyalty and can see increased average order value of up to 60 percent and conversion rates reaching 20 percent within days of implementation.







“We anticipate the rapid BNPL-adoption we experienced during the pandemic to accelerate even more as vaccination rates increase and a sense of hope returns,” said Quadpay Co-CEO Brad Lindenberg. “Consumers are eager to kickstart their post-COVID plans - whether it's traveling, concert tickets, dining out or simply dressing up - and Quadpay Fest happens at an ideal time for both consumers and retailers.”







Shoppers are encouraged to check [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quadpay.com%2Fquadpay-fest%2F[/url] frequently for the latest deal drops. The sales begin at 12:00 am EST on Thursday, April 29, 2021 and will run for four days ending at 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Some of the most covetable deals include:















Up to 70% off thousands of top brands







40% off sitewide at Fashion Nova







20% off select styles at all Sunglass Hut retail locations







25% off Fanatics when you spend $150







Spend $100+ anywhere and be entered to win a $1,000 cash







Cash back from hundreds of popular retailers







Refer-a-friend to Quadpay for a chance to win a $4,000 shopping spree







$25 off all sandals at Famous Footwear







Quadpay, A Zip Co. Company (ASX: Z1P), is a leading U.S.-based installment payment platform, providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and financially responsible alternative to traditional credit. Quadpay is reinventing the payments landscape with its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, enabling more than millions of customers to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks. Quadpay is part of ASX-listed Zip Co. Limited global operations across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the US. The company's market-leading app enables seamless integration for merchants and the ability for customers to shop online and in-store interest-free, not just with Quadpay's thousands of integrated merchants, but with leading global retailers.

