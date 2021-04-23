>
James Li
Honeywell Slips Despite 1st-Quarter Earnings Beat

Company's aerospace sales drag down earnings performance

April 23, 2021 | About: HON -1.77%

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) slid over 2% on Friday despite reporting first-quarter earnings performance that topped consensus estimates.

For the quarter ending March 31, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based industrial company reported net income of $1.427 billion, or $2.03 in diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $1.581 billion, or $2.21 in earnings per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share topped the consensus estimate by 12 cents.

901ca395c0118cb8f3d555e8e5696bdb.png

Company reports lower revenue as pandemic hampers aerospace sales

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk said that although first-quarter revenue of $8.454 billion exceeded the high end of management's guidance range by over $250 million, organic sales declined 2% year over year, driven primarily by sales declines in the company's Aerospace business.

0dbed0ea8ba6aa53317d66d41e499d57.png

Honeywell's Aerospace sales of $2.632 billion declined 22% from first-quarter 2020 sales of $3.361 billion, reflecting lower demand for the company's products from original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket products as the coronavirus pandemic reduced global travel and flight hours among airline companies.

fa77dc3e4c98ec448d46f5b159dbb18c.png

Stock tumbles on low aerospace sales despite management increasing guidance

Shares of Honeywell traded around $223.75, down approximately 2.4% from Thursday's close of $229.10. Despite this, the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.61.

33ef7def0146126add4984014132d5c4.png

Shares declined even though the company increased its sales and adjusted earnings guidance for the year: Full-year sales increased from the prior guidance range of between $33.4 billion and $34.4 billion to the current guidance range of $34 billion to $34.8 billion. Likewise, management increased the lower end of the full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $7.75 per share from $7.60 per share.

GuruFocus ranks Honeywell's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include an operating margin that has increased approximately 1.5% per year over the past five years and a return on assets that outperforms over 82% of global competitors.

83b74f29468e2b97758f0367b6e38bec.png

Gurus with holdings in Honeywell include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and David Carlson's Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio).

c7e22068ae2c311889ccf39ca461440b.png

Disclosure: No positions.

