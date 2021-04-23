>
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (112) 

Intel's Product Roadmap Gains Momentum

The company has a long way to go before convincing Wall Street it is catching up with the rest of the industry

April 23, 2021 | About: INTC -5.92% AMD +4.7% TSM +2.48% NVDA +2.59%

Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) product roadmap is gaining momentum, according to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

"Intel delivered strong first-quarter results driven by exceptional demand for our leadership products and outstanding execution by our team," he said. "The response to our new IDM 2.0 strategy has been extraordinary, our product roadmap is gaining momentum, and we're rapidly progressing our plans with a re-invigorated focus on innovation and execution. This is a pivotal year for Intel. We are setting our strategic foundation and investing to accelerate our trajectory and capitalize on the explosive growth in semiconductors that power our increasingly digital world."

The semiconductor giant posted adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $19.67 billion in the first quarter, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.15 per share on $17.86 billion in sales.

Despite beating analysts' estimates, the company's sales and earnings declined by 1% on a year-over-year basis even though demand for semiconductors is robust. That could explain Wall Street's lukewarm reaction following the release of its financial results on Thursday afternoon.

In recent years, Intel has been caught in technology missteps, falling market share, lackluster performance on Wall Street and hedge fund activism. These are problems that Gelsinger, an Intel alumnus, was called to solve after former CEO Bob Swan stepped down in January.

Wall Street liked that move. Intel's shares rallied initially, but have since paired those gains back as reality settled in. Intel lags far behind competing chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in several standard financial and economic metrics, including average annual total return over the last decade and economic profit, measuring how effectively a company manages capital.

Company

INTC

AMD

NVDA

Three-year Revenue Growth (%)

12.3

13.6

20

Three-year EBITDA Growth (%)

14.2

71.6

18.3

Current Operating Margin (%)

30.66

14.20

27.18

Average Annual Total Return (2010-2020)

13.97

26.97

37.57

Market Price

$62.58

$79.21

$594.38

GF Intrinsic Value

$61.85

$50.18

$413.47

Economic Profit (ROIC-WACC)%

14.89

59

36

Meanwhile, Intel lags behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in the chip manufacturing process as it is struggling to make chips at 7 nanometers. Taiwan Semiconductor is already manufacturing chips at 5 nanometers. Additionally, one of its biggest customers, Apple Inc. (AAPL), no longer uses its processors in Mac computers.

Intel's leadership change comes as it strives to transform its business, shunning slow-growing traditional business segments and plowing resources into new, fast-growing business segments, as reflected in the first-quarter financial results. Sales in the company's client computing group rose 8% to $10.6 billion, while data center group sales fell 20% to $5.6 billion.

While Intel's roadmap has gained momentum, the company has a long way to go before convincing Wall Street that it is catching up with the rest of the industry.

Disclosure: I own shares of AMD and Nvidia.

Read more here:



About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

