Alcoa Corp (AA) President, CEO & Director Roy Christopher Harvey Sold $7.8 million of Shares

April 23, 2021 | About: AA +2.24%

President, CEO & Director of Alcoa Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roy Christopher Harvey (insider trades) sold 238,037 shares of AA on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $32.91 a share. The total sale was $7.8 million.

Alcoa Corp is an integrated aluminum company. The company engages in aluminum production from bauxite mining to manufactures finished aluminum goods. It serves finished aluminum goods to a wide-variety of industrial end markets. Alcoa Corp has a market cap of $6.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.230000 with and P/S ratio of 0.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Director Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of AA stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $32.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Gen. Counsel Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of AA stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $35.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AA, click here

.

