Broadleaf Partners, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Schlumberger, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

April 23, 2021 | About: TSLA +1.66% ANET +1.93% SLB +1.62% TGT +0.43% MS +2.85% HD +0.76% ROP +0.92%

Investment company Broadleaf Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Schlumberger, Morgan Stanley, Target Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broadleaf Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Broadleaf Partners, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broadleaf Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broadleaf+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Broadleaf Partners, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,295 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,886 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,232 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,502 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,450 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $734.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $319.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 73,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Broadleaf Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 87.71%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.248000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Broadleaf Partners, LLC still held 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.



