Broadleaf Partners, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Schlumberger, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

Investment company Broadleaf Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Schlumberger, Morgan Stanley, Target Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broadleaf Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Broadleaf Partners, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, ANET, SLB, MS, TGT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, FB, PYPL, VRTX, NFLX, BIIB, GS, TTD, DIS, NOW, DHR, PCTY, ADBE, CF, CRM, ISRG, UNP, UNH, V, AMT, MA, INTU, COST, SUI, SHW, ICE, LULU, XLU, SCHB, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: HD, SCHM, IWP, SCHA, SCHD, VBK, VWO,
- Sold Out: ROP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Broadleaf Partners, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,295 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,886 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,232 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,502 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,450 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $734.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $319.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 73,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Broadleaf Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 87.71%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.248000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Broadleaf Partners, LLC still held 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.
