Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Pfizer Inc, 3M Co, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Keeler Thomas Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, Accenture PLC, Clorox Co, Cerner Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, 3M Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeler Thomas Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Keeler Thomas Management LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, FISV, ACN, CLX, CERN, TMO, CHD, ADBE, VB, VO, NVDA, TELL,

AMZN, FISV, ACN, CLX, CERN, TMO, CHD, ADBE, VB, VO, NVDA, TELL, Added Positions: GOOGL, NVO, COST, WMT, ADP, HSY, PG, KMB, HD, PEP, KO, UNH, ORCL, AMGN, MRK, MDT, BABA, MSFT, V, NOBL, VEA, VOE,

GOOGL, NVO, COST, WMT, ADP, HSY, PG, KMB, HD, PEP, KO, UNH, ORCL, AMGN, MRK, MDT, BABA, MSFT, V, NOBL, VEA, VOE, Reduced Positions: MMM, UPS, VBK, BDX, UNP, EMR, APD, CSCO, VOT, DUK, VZ, DGX, LMT, ABT, SYK, BA, D, HON, XOM, UL, DLR, LH, VUG, MCD, AVB, ABBV, DIS, BRK.B, RTX, VTI, ITW, INTC, ALTA, VBR, VWO, MDY,

MMM, UPS, VBK, BDX, UNP, EMR, APD, CSCO, VOT, DUK, VZ, DGX, LMT, ABT, SYK, BA, D, HON, XOM, UL, DLR, LH, VUG, MCD, AVB, ABBV, DIS, BRK.B, RTX, VTI, ITW, INTC, ALTA, VBR, VWO, MDY, Sold Out: PFE, FDX, HCA, K, COP, CVX, SNY, LHX, PEG, HQY, NEE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,823 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,278 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 41,883 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,541 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,550 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3348.667500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.697400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 31,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $292.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 13,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $190.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 19,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 48,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $488.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 6,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 220.12%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2296.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.83%. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 52,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 74.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 26,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $196.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 60.44%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Keeler Thomas Management LLC still held 8,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.