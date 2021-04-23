>
Articles 

Liquid Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

April 23, 2021 | About: VCSH +0.04% IJR +1.82% BSV -0.01%

Investment company Liquid Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liquid Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Liquid Strategies, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Liquid Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liquid+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Liquid Strategies, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 400,920 shares, 45.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,059,830 shares, 37.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 384,213 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.70%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 105,966 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.79%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 49,329 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%
Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 384,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.767800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Liquid Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Liquid Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

