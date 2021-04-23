Liquid Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Liquid Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liquid Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Liquid Strategies, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VOO, VCSH, IJR, EFAV, EEMV,

VOO, VCSH, IJR, EFAV, EEMV, Reduced Positions: MUB,

MUB, Sold Out: BSV,

For the details of Liquid Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liquid+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 400,920 shares, 45.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,059,830 shares, 37.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 384,213 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.70% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 105,966 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.79% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 49,329 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%

Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 384,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.767800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liquid Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.