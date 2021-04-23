Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, International Business Machines Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Winthrop Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, International Business Machines Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IBM, DUK, KO, AAXJ, ABT, C, DHR, XOM, LOW, SHW, IJR, SGMO,
- Added Positions: ITOT, QQQ, IJH, MSFT, ARKK, T, AMZN, DIS, SBUX, JNJ, XT, VIG, VCSH, LMT, NEE, MA, JPM, GOOGL, BAC, BMY, GOOG, BABA, UPS, MUB, ARKG, COST, CMCSA, CSCO, V, CVX, SUSA, ADBE, HD, EW, WMT, MCD, EMR, NFLX, VZ, UNH, ORCL, CRM, PEP, TT, VNQ, LLY, AGG, SE, VTVT, SHOP, NOW,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, IWB, IVW, USMV, SPTM, IWF, GOVT, VOT, VOO, IWV, XLK, ACN, PFE, KLAC, VBK, PG, SUB, TSLA, LPLA, INTU, PLTR, FTCS, CAT, CVS, VBR, CABO, DVY, PYPL, HUBS, RTX, SYY, MRK, LEG, INTC, IDXX, CI, AMT, MO,
- Sold Out: IJK, TLT, IEF, QCOM, EFAV, MTCH, NKE, XEL, IYH, IYW, VUG,
For the details of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winthrop+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 270,817 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,776 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 356,203 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.04%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 153,388 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,898 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 356,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.534600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $375.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.
