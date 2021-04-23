Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, International Business Machines Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Winthrop Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, International Business Machines Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBM, DUK, KO, AAXJ, ABT, C, DHR, XOM, LOW, SHW, IJR, SGMO,

IBM, DUK, KO, AAXJ, ABT, C, DHR, XOM, LOW, SHW, IJR, SGMO, Added Positions: ITOT, QQQ, IJH, MSFT, ARKK, T, AMZN, DIS, SBUX, JNJ, XT, VIG, VCSH, LMT, NEE, MA, JPM, GOOGL, BAC, BMY, GOOG, BABA, UPS, MUB, ARKG, COST, CMCSA, CSCO, V, CVX, SUSA, ADBE, HD, EW, WMT, MCD, EMR, NFLX, VZ, UNH, ORCL, CRM, PEP, TT, VNQ, LLY, AGG, SE, VTVT, SHOP, NOW,

ITOT, QQQ, IJH, MSFT, ARKK, T, AMZN, DIS, SBUX, JNJ, XT, VIG, VCSH, LMT, NEE, MA, JPM, GOOGL, BAC, BMY, GOOG, BABA, UPS, MUB, ARKG, COST, CMCSA, CSCO, V, CVX, SUSA, ADBE, HD, EW, WMT, MCD, EMR, NFLX, VZ, UNH, ORCL, CRM, PEP, TT, VNQ, LLY, AGG, SE, VTVT, SHOP, NOW, Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, IWB, IVW, USMV, SPTM, IWF, GOVT, VOT, VOO, IWV, XLK, ACN, PFE, KLAC, VBK, PG, SUB, TSLA, LPLA, INTU, PLTR, FTCS, CAT, CVS, VBR, CABO, DVY, PYPL, HUBS, RTX, SYY, MRK, LEG, INTC, IDXX, CI, AMT, MO,

IVV, SPY, IWB, IVW, USMV, SPTM, IWF, GOVT, VOT, VOO, IWV, XLK, ACN, PFE, KLAC, VBK, PG, SUB, TSLA, LPLA, INTU, PLTR, FTCS, CAT, CVS, VBR, CABO, DVY, PYPL, HUBS, RTX, SYY, MRK, LEG, INTC, IDXX, CI, AMT, MO, Sold Out: IJK, TLT, IEF, QCOM, EFAV, MTCH, NKE, XEL, IYH, IYW, VUG,

For the details of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winthrop+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 270,817 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,776 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 356,203 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 153,388 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,898 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 356,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.534600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $375.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.