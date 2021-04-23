U S Global Investors Inc Buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Sells Textron Inc, Copa Holdings SA, New Gold Inc

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company U S Global Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Air Transport Services Group Inc, sells Textron Inc, Copa Holdings SA, New Gold Inc, Great Panther Mining, Alamos Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, U S Global Investors Inc. As of 2021Q1, U S Global Investors Inc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MESA, VLRS, KGC, JPM, WSM, TOL, DECK, PALL, JDST, DUST, PTON, PDD, WFG, ADM, ITRG, UNG, OZON, ERY, FAN, GREK, TUR, YANG,

MESA, VLRS, KGC, JPM, WSM, TOL, DECK, PALL, JDST, DUST, PTON, PDD, WFG, ADM, ITRG, UNG, OZON, ERY, FAN, GREK, TUR, YANG, Added Positions: UAL, DAL, LUV, AAL, ATSG, GOL, GD, AZUL, PAC, ASR, JBLU, MMX, ALK, EL, BX, NKE, FNV, BTG, TSLA, YNDX, JD, YETI, LODE,

UAL, DAL, LUV, AAL, ATSG, GOL, GD, AZUL, PAC, ASR, JBLU, MMX, ALK, EL, BX, NKE, FNV, BTG, TSLA, YNDX, JD, YETI, LODE, Reduced Positions: ALGT, SAVE, MTA, SBSW, EGO, RGLD, WPM, AY, STZ, OR, TPX, SSRM, SAND, AU, BABA, PLL, DQ, MBT, IAG,

ALGT, SAVE, MTA, SBSW, EGO, RGLD, WPM, AY, STZ, OR, TPX, SSRM, SAND, AU, BABA, PLL, DQ, MBT, IAG, Sold Out: TXT, CPA, NGD, GPL, AGI, NUGT, PLUG, HLT, SBUX, EXC, HOG, ITM, COTY, RH, MGM, SHW, OSB, UNH, AVGO, LOW, IP, GOOG, IRVA, DHI, CG, APO, FB, CDW, XPEV, CORN, URA, EVRG, APH, CLX, CTSH, DHR, DPZ, ADP, INTU, J, KLAC, PLD, MRK, ORCL, PKI, PG, TMO, BDX, LIT, USO, RUSL, UGA, ANTM, EPOL, ASHR, HRL, ZTS, KR, LEN, MCK,

For the details of U S Global Investors Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/u+s+global+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 18,776,072 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 7,678,134 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.35% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 7,111,768 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 8,606,475 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.65% Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) - 2,412,220 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Mesa Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.287600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,660,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $10.92 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.927800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,434,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 410,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $171.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.194000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 7,678,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 8,606,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,874,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,735,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Azul SA by 60.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,040,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $106.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 373,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $72.82 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $83.07.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.11, with an estimated average price of $0.87.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

U S Global Investors Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $61.05.