Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

April 23, 2021 | About: BA +0.93% BABA +0.98% CARR +2.83% BYND -1% OTIS +0.06% SHW +1.41% TREX +2.92% INVE +2.04% BLOK +0.26% VTRS -0.11% TIP -0.04%

Investment company Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Beyond Meat Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+mountain+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 251,535 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 365,134 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 286,228 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 253,711 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 744,721 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Identiv Inc (INVE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 103.85%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 294.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 30100.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 204.49%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.139000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (PV3B)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.41 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.2.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

Sold Out: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC.

1. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC keeps buying

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)