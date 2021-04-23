Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Henry Schein Inc, LKQ Corp, Invesco Preferred ETF

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Sheets Smith Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Henry Schein Inc, LKQ Corp, Invesco Preferred ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 313 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MINT, OSW, AMAT, GBX, COR, AIRG, ASIX, KOMP, ABB, ETN, CARR, IEMG, VXUS, NLY, GE,

MINT, OSW, AMAT, GBX, COR, AIRG, ASIX, KOMP, ABB, ETN, CARR, IEMG, VXUS, NLY, GE, Added Positions: BMY, IXUS, MUB, IWM, COST, IVV, PRF, SPLG, ROKU, SPTM, VEU, RGS, MRK, VIG, SCHF, ARKK, SCHO, SNOW, IXN, VCIT, NVDA, HURC, BRK.B, SCHD, SCHA, AMGN, MRNA, JPST, BABA, GMF, ACWI, FTSM, IHI, FDIS, ABBV, JNJ, GOOGL, VTI, SLYV, SPDW, SPEM, SPY, VNQ, ASML, XLU, PFE, T, ABT, AMT, BAC, CSCO, DLR, D, DUK, HD, KMB, LMT, MCD, FIVG, PG, SYK, WFC, DG, ZTS, JD, QRVO, BND, IGSB, DGRO, EMLP,

BMY, IXUS, MUB, IWM, COST, IVV, PRF, SPLG, ROKU, SPTM, VEU, RGS, MRK, VIG, SCHF, ARKK, SCHO, SNOW, IXN, VCIT, NVDA, HURC, BRK.B, SCHD, SCHA, AMGN, MRNA, JPST, BABA, GMF, ACWI, FTSM, IHI, FDIS, ABBV, JNJ, GOOGL, VTI, SLYV, SPDW, SPEM, SPY, VNQ, ASML, XLU, PFE, T, ABT, AMT, BAC, CSCO, DLR, D, DUK, HD, KMB, LMT, MCD, FIVG, PG, SYK, WFC, DG, ZTS, JD, QRVO, BND, IGSB, DGRO, EMLP, Reduced Positions: PGX, SPIB, EFG, IJR, VCSH, CPRT, RSP, V, RTX, ENPH, NKE, TMO, NOW, CRWD, AAPL, SCHZ, SCHB, TFC, SCHP, IWF, FB, VIS, VWO, SPLV, KMI, DVY, ITM, VAW, USMV, SPSB, AZO, CEF, WAT, IIVI, HON, SBUX, ENB, LLY, INTC, SCHM, HAL, SPHY, FCNCA, OEF, SUB, EA, CVX, BCE, AMD, IRM, PM, MDLZ, LOW, NVS, IEF, IAU, HYMB, STT, IGIB, TROW, SQ, WMT, FNV, TSLA,

PGX, SPIB, EFG, IJR, VCSH, CPRT, RSP, V, RTX, ENPH, NKE, TMO, NOW, CRWD, AAPL, SCHZ, SCHB, TFC, SCHP, IWF, FB, VIS, VWO, SPLV, KMI, DVY, ITM, VAW, USMV, SPSB, AZO, CEF, WAT, IIVI, HON, SBUX, ENB, LLY, INTC, SCHM, HAL, SPHY, FCNCA, OEF, SUB, EA, CVX, BCE, AMD, IRM, PM, MDLZ, LOW, NVS, IEF, IAU, HYMB, STT, IGIB, TROW, SQ, WMT, FNV, TSLA, Sold Out: HSIC, LKQ, MELI, CSGP, QCOM, VEEV, CHTR, LHCG, BE, TWLO, DOCU, ADSK, FRPT, RNG, DPZ, HCCI, AEM, PODD, FPE, QDF, HALO,

For the details of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,182 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 127,646 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 333,166 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 146,337 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.43% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 201,119 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $125.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1295.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 85,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 412.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 55,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.091400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 146,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 158.00%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.