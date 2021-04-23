Patten & Patten Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Patten & Patten Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, General Motors Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Hologic Inc, sells Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Nokia Oyj, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten & Patten Inc. As of 2021Q1, Patten & Patten Inc owns 268 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XME, VDE, FCX, VAW, ULTA, VIAC, GD, LH, OXY, SWK, WMB, CTVA, IEFA, F, VTRS,

XME, VDE, FCX, VAW, ULTA, VIAC, GD, LH, OXY, SWK, WMB, CTVA, IEFA, F, VTRS, Added Positions: C, HLT, GM, LPX, HOLX, WMT, QCOM, TFC, MMM, UPS, MRK, COP, EEM, V, SPY, GE, MHK, AMT, GOOGL, PLNT, JNJ, ABBV, PGR, BDX, IWM, VZ, XLC, BX, XYL, MRNA, TSLA, BABA, PRU, NFLX, LMT, XLV, PLD, AMZN, ECL, DLR, CCI, CVX, BMY, QDEL, XLI, PK, VWO, IDV, IHI, QQQ, IVV, FB, HCA, GNRC, AVGO, MA, WFC, XPO, MDT, FDX, EPD, BRK.B, AMAT, AMGN, CB,

C, HLT, GM, LPX, HOLX, WMT, QCOM, TFC, MMM, UPS, MRK, COP, EEM, V, SPY, GE, MHK, AMT, GOOGL, PLNT, JNJ, ABBV, PGR, BDX, IWM, VZ, XLC, BX, XYL, MRNA, TSLA, BABA, PRU, NFLX, LMT, XLV, PLD, AMZN, ECL, DLR, CCI, CVX, BMY, QDEL, XLI, PK, VWO, IDV, IHI, QQQ, IVV, FB, HCA, GNRC, AVGO, MA, WFC, XPO, MDT, FDX, EPD, BRK.B, AMAT, AMGN, CB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, RTX, KO, DOCU, DAL, WRK, VGT, VIG, XLNX, ADBE, NOK, WY, VOO, PFE, MIC, TSCO, TXN, PG, INTC, COST, STZ, LLY, KMX, DXCM, UNM, RHHBY, PHM, RSP, IBM, NVS, XOM, SPHD, MS, AWK, PM, ZTS, KR, DOW, IHE, IJR, IJH, CTXS, IYG, IYT, IYW, SCHA, SCHD, SPLV, USMV, ADSK, AXP, MO, XLE, XLU, NSRGY, IMO, LHX, KEY, MDLZ, GIS, MAR, MAS, NVDA, AMLP, EMR, PNFP, DD, RCL, GLW, CVS, OTIS,

AAPL, T, RTX, KO, DOCU, DAL, WRK, VGT, VIG, XLNX, ADBE, NOK, WY, VOO, PFE, MIC, TSCO, TXN, PG, INTC, COST, STZ, LLY, KMX, DXCM, UNM, RHHBY, PHM, RSP, IBM, NVS, XOM, SPHD, MS, AWK, PM, ZTS, KR, DOW, IHE, IJR, IJH, CTXS, IYG, IYT, IYW, SCHA, SCHD, SPLV, USMV, ADSK, AXP, MO, XLE, XLU, NSRGY, IMO, LHX, KEY, MDLZ, GIS, MAR, MAS, NVDA, AMLP, EMR, PNFP, DD, RCL, GLW, CVS, OTIS, Sold Out: BAX, WEC, VIA, NCZ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,037,785 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,196,615 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,809 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 94,676 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 112,743 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $180.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $327.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.902200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 102,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 126.31%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 176,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 243,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 64.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 82,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.