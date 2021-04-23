R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Investment company R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Waste Connections Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, IES Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement. As of 2021Q1, R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement owns 28 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LHX, LMT, TYL,

LHX, LMT, TYL, Added Positions: VTIP, TLT, WCN, TIP, ROP, DBL, GRBK, DHR, HEI.A, PATK, SCI, IAU,

VTIP, TLT, WCN, TIP, ROP, DBL, GRBK, DHR, HEI.A, PATK, SCI, IAU, Reduced Positions: PLTR, IESC, SHSP, CTOS, GLD, IAC, PAR, NVR, FSV, LOW, PDI, POOL,

PLTR, IESC, SHSP, CTOS, GLD, IAC, PAR, NVR, FSV, LOW, PDI, POOL, Sold Out: AMZN, MLAB, DUK, XOM, PYPL, PCI,

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 213,834 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.47% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 67,984 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) - 118,835 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% IES Holdings Inc (IESC) - 185,024 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.45% Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) - 795,280 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76%

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $209.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 25,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $375.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 14,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $453.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.74%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 27,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 44,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $243.02 and $297.01, with an estimated average price of $275.32.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69.