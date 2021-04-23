Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA Buys Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Futu Holdings, GDS Holdings

1204 Geneva, V8, based Investment company Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, S&P Global Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Futu Holdings, GDS Holdings, Kirkland Lake Gold, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA. As of 2021Q1, Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA owns 618 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 153,210 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,726 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 823,640 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Visa Inc (V) - 902,172 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,151,896 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $95.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 229,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 536,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 98,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 361,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 234,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 63.22%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 200,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 811,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 4658.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.900700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 285,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 294,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 89.13%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 183,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 5247.64%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $134.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 147,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67.