CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Roku Inc

Investment company CenterStar Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Shopify Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Intuit Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Roku Inc, Lemonade Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC owns 659 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHOP, GS, PANW, MSGS, FOXA, ASML, AMD, MSGN, FXI, YY, BLK, TWTR, WFC, USB, EQIX, PGR, AXP, PINS, CSCO, TD, BBY, GSX, SYK, ROST, WSM, SNPS, WB, RSG, BX, MTB, CB, EQR, AI, NBIX, CP, RKT, VNQ, DG, EFA, VGAC, GSAH, LI, MPLX, TLRY, IQ, SPCE, QRVO, SRE, IT, GPN, FRT, D, LNG, RMD, BHP, AFG, ADP, UPST, VLDR, VIAC, SNAP, CE, BTWN, GOEV, AMAT, EL, FMC, TME, MRNA, GDX, CIDM, UCTT, GSAT, TMUS, ACM, XEL, MSCI, PMT, WEC, WHR, HTHT, ZBH, SO, STM, JD, SYF, RF, OMC, LOGI, 5220,

SHOP, GS, PANW, MSGS, FOXA, ASML, AMD, MSGN, FXI, YY, BLK, TWTR, WFC, USB, EQIX, PGR, AXP, PINS, CSCO, TD, BBY, GSX, SYK, ROST, WSM, SNPS, WB, RSG, BX, MTB, CB, EQR, AI, NBIX, CP, RKT, VNQ, DG, EFA, VGAC, GSAH, LI, MPLX, TLRY, IQ, SPCE, QRVO, SRE, IT, GPN, FRT, D, LNG, RMD, BHP, AFG, ADP, UPST, VLDR, VIAC, SNAP, CE, BTWN, GOEV, AMAT, EL, FMC, TME, MRNA, GDX, CIDM, UCTT, GSAT, TMUS, ACM, XEL, MSCI, PMT, WEC, WHR, HTHT, ZBH, SO, STM, JD, SYF, RF, OMC, LOGI, 5220, Added Positions: SPY, INTU, PSTH, JPM, ZTS, NFLX, XLB, ADSK, IWM, SWKS, NKE, ZM, ANTM, TMO, SNA, ALB, HDB, CCI, CMCSA, IBB, BMY, PNC, RACE, XLE, FRC, SHW, NVS, CTAS, CME, ABR, ANSS, ABBV, HPQ, SNOW, FNF, BXP,

SPY, INTU, PSTH, JPM, ZTS, NFLX, XLB, ADSK, IWM, SWKS, NKE, ZM, ANTM, TMO, SNA, ALB, HDB, CCI, CMCSA, IBB, BMY, PNC, RACE, XLE, FRC, SHW, NVS, CTAS, CME, ABR, ANSS, ABBV, HPQ, SNOW, FNF, BXP, Reduced Positions: MA, XLI, ROKU, SBUX, SMH, CRM, ACN, GOOG, ADBE, XLF, AMZN, FB, QCOM, NVDA, QQQ, NUE, PRU, BKNG, MSFT, FISV, MDT, WMB, AAPL, RTX, IBM, DLR, INTC, JNJ, UNP, UNH, DHI, BSX, AVB, DEO, DIS, WMT, AMGN, MMP, TT, APD, TRU, BA, STOR, QSR, XLU, KHC, AJG, CHWY, MO, FICO, COST, DTE, LH, MLM, MCD, PEP, OHI, EPD, NEE, XOM, GME, LHX, MPW, ESS, PPL, BGS, PFE, TDG, CF, RY,

MA, XLI, ROKU, SBUX, SMH, CRM, ACN, GOOG, ADBE, XLF, AMZN, FB, QCOM, NVDA, QQQ, NUE, PRU, BKNG, MSFT, FISV, MDT, WMB, AAPL, RTX, IBM, DLR, INTC, JNJ, UNP, UNH, DHI, BSX, AVB, DEO, DIS, WMT, AMGN, MMP, TT, APD, TRU, BA, STOR, QSR, XLU, KHC, AJG, CHWY, MO, FICO, COST, DTE, LH, MLM, MCD, PEP, OHI, EPD, NEE, XOM, GME, LHX, MPW, ESS, PPL, BGS, PFE, TDG, CF, RY, Sold Out: LMND, BRK.B, XLNX, REGN, TAN, SPGI, T, BIDU, GILD, GD, ITW, TSLA, VRM, ARKK, XRT, PLD, CVX, EMR, LOW, MS, PG, XLY, ABT, CAT, FDX, HD, NSC, LYB, RH, CDW, MMM, BAC, BNS, FIS, KO, HON, JCI, MRK, MCHP, ORCL, TOT, UL, UHS, WBA, YUM, FLT, SPLK, PDD, DKNG, FROG, ITB, AFL, AON, ADM, CVS, COF, CAH, CNC, CHE, CI, ED, EXC, MKC, NXST, NOC, PH, SNY, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSN, UPS, VZ, VRSK, NOW, AMBA, SAIC, ACB, APPN, DOW, JMIA, WORK, KRE, XHB, AES, ATVI, ALL, BMO, BIOL, CDNS, CVGW, CPT, CERN, STZ, CPRT, TCOM, CMI, EMN, ECL, EW, LLY, ETR, ELS, KLAC, LTC, LEN, LMT, PTE, MCK, MAA, MSI, NDAQ, NWL, NEM, NTR, STE, SUI, SPWR, TXT, URI, UNM, VOD, VMC, WW, WY, CMG, WNS, LDOS, SHIP, DGLY, VNRX, AGNC, BUD, AVGO, NXPI, KMI, APO, SUN, CONE, PFSI, GLPI, GLYC, MGNI, WATT, BHTG, PAYC, BABA, GDDY, RDFN, COLD, SONO, SWI, FSLY, NOVA, DDOG, RXT, EEM, MDY, SOXX, UVXY, XLV,

For the details of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerstar+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,400 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 38,900 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 129,200 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,111 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.58% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 174,800 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1098.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $337.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $358.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $184.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $667.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 76.58%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 711.57%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $413.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 9427.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 219.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 2210.42%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 234.00%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $502.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.