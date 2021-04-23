BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Snap Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, sells Snap Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTV, IVW, VGK, VPL, IGM, IGV, XLV, XLY, XLF, CSCO, JPM, MSFT,

VTV, IVW, VGK, VPL, IGM, IGV, XLV, XLY, XLF, CSCO, JPM, MSFT, Added Positions: SCHZ, VCSH, SCHP, SCHX, VWOB, SCHH, HYG, SCHF, VWO, EMB,

SCHZ, VCSH, SCHP, SCHX, VWOB, SCHH, HYG, SCHF, VWO, EMB, Reduced Positions: SCHA, IJR, IEMG, AAPL, IVV, VV, VB, AGG, IGSB, VEA, EFA, IWR, SPY, IEFA, IWP, SPLK, LMT, VNQ, DLB, SCHB,

SCHA, IJR, IEMG, AAPL, IVV, VV, VB, AGG, IGSB, VEA, EFA, IWR, SPY, IEFA, IWP, SPLK, LMT, VNQ, DLB, SCHB, Sold Out: SNAP, IWM,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,237,924 shares, 27.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 659,925 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 753,167 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 529,926 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 276,279 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $367.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.