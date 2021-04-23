>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Snap Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

April 23, 2021 | About: EMB +0.01% VTV +0.74% IVW +1.51% VGK +0.85% VPL +0.97% IGV +1.24% XLY +1.28% SNAP +2.14% IWM +1.69%

Investment company BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, sells Snap Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluesky+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,237,924 shares, 27.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 659,925 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 753,167 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 529,926 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  5. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 276,279 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $367.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)