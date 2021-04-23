Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, 3M Co, iShares Global Energy ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Consolidated Edison Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, 3M Co, iShares Global Energy ETF, Wells Fargo, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Consolidated Edison Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC owns 255 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IXC, LDOS, OHI, SAIC, HPE, TLT, ICLN, DJP, XME, IJR, TSM, TROW, SYY, TRV, EWT, PLUG, IEMG, FLIC, IWD, SCHW, MJ, CVS, BBY, TWO, UFAB,

IXC, LDOS, OHI, SAIC, HPE, TLT, ICLN, DJP, XME, IJR, TSM, TROW, SYY, TRV, EWT, PLUG, IEMG, FLIC, IWD, SCHW, MJ, CVS, BBY, TWO, UFAB, Added Positions: FLOT, MMM, WFC, SDY, LMT, AMZN, VZ, COST, TSN, V, MCD, AAPL, FB, KO, UNP, QCOM, CRM, UNH, NVDA, SPGI, NEE, MRK, GD, JPM, ISRG, PG, AMGN, BRK.B, ACWX, ADBE, CAT, LULU, GBAB, GOOGL, JNJ, NEM, FPE, HD, IBB, XLE, O, RGA, AEP, CSCO, FISV, LVS, MSFT, PFE, SRE, WMT, PYPL, DLR, IBM, ORCL, SHW, SBUX, MGV, VB, NFLX, AMLP, AMAT, PRU, PANW, BSV, ALL, MO, AXP, LLY, ERIC, HON, MU, CMG, ABBV, GOOG, ARKK, BOTZ, EEM, IDV, MBB, MUB, VTI, T, BIDU, XOM, LOW, MS, ORI, SPG, WM, EBAY, AVGO, DG, ZTS, CNSP, IVE, IWM, RSP, SCHV, SPYG, VEA, VO, VTV,

For the details of Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+cubed+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 603,412 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,644 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 263,937 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,341 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 423,813 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.092700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 492,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 211.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 569,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 135,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1390.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 274,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 820.07%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 72,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $375.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 79,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 126.80%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.