WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Sea, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company WT Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Deere, Micron Technology Inc, sells Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Qualcomm Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Li Auto Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SE, DE, MU, NTES, DKNG, BILI, TIGR, FUTU, BABA, ZLAB, IMAB,

SE, DE, MU, NTES, DKNG, BILI, TIGR, FUTU, BABA, ZLAB, IMAB, Added Positions: PDD, BEKE,

PDD, BEKE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSM, LI,

AAPL, TSM, LI, Sold Out: QCOM, EDU, HTHT, TQQQ,

For the details of WT Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 974,431 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.59% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,546,603 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.44% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 588,678 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.01% Sea Ltd (SE) - 245,500 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,200 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.2%

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $256.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 245,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 93,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 340,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 208,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.087700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 337,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $114.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 152,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $138.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 974,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 1,546,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.