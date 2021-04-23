>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) on Behalf of Shareholders

April 23, 2021 | About: NAS:CLOV +3.06%


Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP[/url] is investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) on behalf of shareholders to determine whether certain Clover officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Clover Health provides medical insurance services.



If you suffered a loss due to Clover Health Investment Corp.'s misconduct, click [url="]here[/url].



Clover Health Investment, Corp. (CLOV) Misled Shareholders Ahead of Going Public



According to a class action complaint filed against Clover Health, on October 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing plans to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III ("SCH"). SCH was a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that traded on the NYSE under IPOC.



On January 7, 2021, Clover and SCH announced it had completed the business combination and that shares of Clover would trade on NASDAQ under ticker symbol CLOV the next day. On February 4, 2021, Hindenberg Research published a report revealing "how Clover Health and its Wall Street celebrity promoter, Chamath Palihapitiya, misled investors about critical aspects of Clover's business in the run-up to the company's SPAC go-public transaction last month." Notably, Hindenberg revealed that Clover's business model and software offering "are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals." On this news, shares of Clover dropped more than 12% from $13.95 on February 3, 2021, to $12.23 on February 4, 2021, representing a loss of $700 million in market capitalization. The stock continued to tumble and now trades at just $8.50.



Clover Health Investment, Corp. (CLOV) Shareholders Have Options



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


[url="]Shareholder+Information+Form[/url]



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Clover Health Investment, Corp. settles or to receive free alerts about company executives engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005508/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)