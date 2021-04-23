Procter & Gamble Co (PG) CEO - Baby & Feminine Care Ma. Fatima Francisco Sold $514,275 of Shares

CEO - Baby & Feminine Care of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ma. Fatima Francisco (insider trades) sold 3,750 shares of PG on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $137.14 a share. The total sale was $514,275.

Procter & Gamble Co is a consumer goods company. The firm markets its products internationally through various channels which include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and department stores. Procter & Gamble Co has a market cap of $327.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.835000 with a P/E ratio of 24.64 and P/S ratio of 4.66. The dividend yield of Procter & Gamble Co stocks is 2.41%. Procter & Gamble Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of PG stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $137.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Andre Schulten sold 571 shares of PG stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $133.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer & Secy Deborah P Majoras sold 12,872 shares of PG stock on 04/22/2021 at the average price of $135.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

