Snap Shows Continued Growth in 1st-Quarter Earnings Report

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) released earnings for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday that indicated solid growth for the company across multiple data points.

The company reported a net loss of $287 million compared to $306 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 66% year over year to $770 million. According to CNBC, adjusted loss per share came out to zero cents compared to Refinitiv analyst estimates of six cents per share.

"We began 2021 by achieving our highest year-over-year revenue and daily active user growth rates in over three years during the quarter, and delivering positive Free Cash Flow for the first time in Snap's history as a public company," CEO Evan Spiegel said. "The strength of our business underscores our relentless focus on product innovation and is a testament to our team's ability to execute well together over the long term."

According to the quarterly report from Snap, daily active users grew to 280 million in the first quarter, a 22% year-over-year increase of 51 million. Daily active users also increased sequentially and year over year in every major region and on both iOS and Android platforms.

During the month of March, Snap recorded over 125 million users engaging in their newest platform, Spotlight, that highlights the most entertaining "snaps" from the community. An additional 20 million users tuned in to Snap's new original content featuring Ryan Reynolds. The company report also noted 75 million users watching beauty-related content each month through their Discover function during the quarter.

The report also highlighted several strategic partnerships that were improved through new technologies. Brands utilizing Lens and LiDAR Lens alongside augmented reality programming allows for new and improved advertising on the Snapchat platform.

Looking to the next quarter, Snap estimates revenue to be between $820 million and $840 million compared to $454 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Ebitda is estimated to be between $20 million and breakeven, compared to $96 million in the second quarter of 2020.

On April 23, the stock was trading at $58.61 per share with a market cap of $87.90 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

Top gurus invested include Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

