Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

April 23, 2021 | About: FKWL +5.31%

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 15, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL) investors that acquired shares between September 17, 2020 and April 8, 2021. Investors have until June 15, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that on April 1, 2021, Franklin stated that it "ha[d] been notified of reports of battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot device" and that it was "working with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customer to determine the cause and extent of the problem." Then, on April 8, it was reported in the media that Verizon Wireless "is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices after discovering that the lithium ion battery can overheat, creating a fire and burning hazard." The "recall impacts Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp and sold between April 2017 and March 2021." The stock price fell 14% on this news, to close at $17.33 per share on April 8. 2021. Franklin announced the next day that Verizon "has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin." Franklin's stock price fell nearly 23% on this news, to close at $13.26 per share on April 9, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 15, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

