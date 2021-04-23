Porch Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch" or the "Company") ( PRCH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A report was published on April 8, 2021 by Spruce Point Capital Management alleging that Porch obscured or concealed numerous business activities between 2017 and 2021 and fabricated a non-existent partnership service. It was asserted in this report that Porch understates its true leverage by keeping up to $1.1 billion potential exposure to financial guarantees off its books and artificially inflates its gross margins by engaging in barter transactions. On April 9, 2021, Porch’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.89%, on this news, to close at $16.80 per share, thereby injuring investors.

