US Stocks Close Higher Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,043.49 on Friday with a gain of 227.59 points or 0.67%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,180.17 for a gain of 45.19 points or 1.09%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,016.81 for a gain of 198.40 points or 1.44%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.33 for a loss of 1.38 points or -7.38%

For the week, the S&P 500 was down 0.12%, the Nasdaq had a loss of 0.25% and the Dow Jones reported a return of -0.46%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 11.3%, the Nasdaq has a gain of 8.8% and the Dow Jones is up 11.7%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. stocks closed higher Friday with only two days of gains for the major indexes this week. Investors regained a bit of risk appetite after selling off stocks yesterday following a capital gains tax hike announcement by President Biden for the rich. Biden announced yesterday that he wants to raise capital gains taxes for Americans making $1 million or more per year to approximately 44% in total.

On Friday, the KraneShares Electric Vehicles Fund (KARS) gained 2.67% and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) gained 1.82% as broad infrastructure improvements remain a top priority for lawmakers. Also on Friday, American Express (NYSE:AXP) topped the earnings headlines. The company reported revenue of $9.06 billion, decreasing 12.1% year over year and missing estimates by $150 million. First-quarter GAAP earnings of $2.74 per share beat estimates by $1.13.

In other news:

The Markit Composite PMI increased to 62.2 in April from 59.7. The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 60.6 from 59.1 and the Markit Services PMI increased to 63.1 from 60.4.

New home sales increased 20.7% in March following a decrease of 16.2%. The seasonally adjusted annual rate for new home sales increased to 1.021 million from 0.846 million.

The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed a decrease of one rig in the U.S. and Canada, with an increase of 14 rigs internationally.

Across the board:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) gained 2.58%.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) SpaceX launched a rocket and crew into space in a combined effort with NASA. The stock gained 1.35%.

A federal panel of health experts meets today to discuss the future of Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine. Virus blood clot cases for the company increased to 15. The stock gained 0.26%.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) finalized a deal for 1.8 billion vaccine doses to the European Union.

Prism Technologies (PRZM) gained 82.39%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,271.86 for a gain of 39.24 points or 1.76%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,350.06 for a gain of 24.22 points or 1.83%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,133.78 for a gain of 237.98 points or 1.60%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,204.27 for a gain of 229.04 points or 2.09%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,745.71 for a gain of 45.34 points or 1.68%; the S&P 100 at 1,898.23 for a gain of 19.53 points or 1.04%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,941.44 for a gain of 179.08 points or 1.30%; the Russell 3000 at 2,505.79 for a gain of 29.23 points or 1.18%; the Russell 1000 at 2,358.52 for a gain of 26.55 points or 1.14%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,779.36 for a gain of 516.82 points or 1.19%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 838.55 for a gain of 7.22 points or 0.87%.

