US Stocks Close Higher Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,043.49 on Friday with a gain of 227.59 points or 0.67%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,180.17 for a gain of 45.19 points or 1.09%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,016.81 for a gain of 198.40 points or 1.44%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.33 for a loss of 1.38 points or -7.38%
For the week, the S&P 500 was down 0.12%, the Nasdaq had a loss of 0.25% and the Dow Jones reported a return of -0.46%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 11.3%, the Nasdaq has a gain of 8.8% and the Dow Jones is up 11.7%.
Friday's market movers
U.S. stocks closed higher Friday with only two days of gains for the major indexes this week. Investors regained a bit of risk appetite after selling off stocks yesterday following a capital gains tax hike announcement by President Biden for the rich. Biden announced yesterday that he wants to raise capital gains taxes for Americans making $1 million or more per year to approximately 44% in total.
On Friday, the KraneShares Electric Vehicles Fund (KARS) gained 2.67% and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) gained 1.82% as broad infrastructure improvements remain a top priority for lawmakers. Also on Friday, American Express (NYSE:AXP) topped the earnings headlines. The company reported revenue of $9.06 billion, decreasing 12.1% year over year and missing estimates by $150 million. First-quarter GAAP earnings of $2.74 per share beat estimates by $1.13.
In other news:
- The Markit Composite PMI increased to 62.2 in April from 59.7. The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 60.6 from 59.1 and the Markit Services PMI increased to 63.1 from 60.4.
- New home sales increased 20.7% in March following a decrease of 16.2%. The seasonally adjusted annual rate for new home sales increased to 1.021 million from 0.846 million.
- The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed a decrease of one rig in the U.S. and Canada, with an increase of 14 rigs internationally.
Across the board:
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) gained 2.58%.
- Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) SpaceX launched a rocket and crew into space in a combined effort with NASA. The stock gained 1.35%.
- A federal panel of health experts meets today to discuss the future of Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine. Virus blood clot cases for the company increased to 15. The stock gained 0.26%.
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) finalized a deal for 1.8 billion vaccine doses to the European Union.
- Prism Technologies (PRZM) gained 82.39%.
Small-cap stocks
In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,271.86 for a gain of 39.24 points or 1.76%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,350.06 for a gain of 24.22 points or 1.83%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,133.78 for a gain of 237.98 points or 1.60%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,204.27 for a gain of 229.04 points or 2.09%.
Other notable indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,745.71 for a gain of 45.34 points or 1.68%; the S&P 100 at 1,898.23 for a gain of 19.53 points or 1.04%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,941.44 for a gain of 179.08 points or 1.30%; the Russell 3000 at 2,505.79 for a gain of 29.23 points or 1.18%; the Russell 1000 at 2,358.52 for a gain of 26.55 points or 1.14%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,779.36 for a gain of 516.82 points or 1.19%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 838.55 for a gain of 7.22 points or 0.87%.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.