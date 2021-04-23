ATSG to Host First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the stock market close.

On the day of the conference call, participants should call (800) 708-4540 (international callers: (847) 619-6397) ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 50155298. The call will also be webcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s website, www.atsginc.com under “Investors” and “Events & Presentations.”

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available via the same website link beginning on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern time using the same passcode.

ATSG will also hold its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on a virtual, online basis on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2021, are eligible to participate in the meeting. Proxy materials and instructions for participating on the meeting have been mailed to all shareholders of record.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

