>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Delisting of Securities of Interpace Biosciences, Inc., Francesca's Holdings Corporation, and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

April 23, 2021 | About: NDAQ +1.72%

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. Interpace Biosciences, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 25, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s common stock was suspended on December 15, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands) of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands) were suspended on October 21, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.

-NDAQO-

ti?nf=ODIyMjA2NSM0MTM0Nzk3IzIwMTE0Nzg=
01cfdc9e-487d-4a93-8153-b7e5ef917998

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)