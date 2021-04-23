Ginger Beef Corporation Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / GINGER BEEF CORPORATION (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GB) announces that it has granted to its directors and an employee, options to purchase in the aggregate 1,336,199 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.365 per share, which options will expire on April 22, 2024.

About Ginger Beef Corporation

The Corporation's operations include Ginger Beef Express Ltd. ("Express") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ginger Beef Choice Ltd. ("Choice"). Express is a franchisor of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta and is the holding company for Choice. Express has developed takeout and delivery units, full-service restaurants as well as food court concepts. Choice is a federally inspected manufacturer of fresh and frozen Chinese food items for wholesalers in Canada.

