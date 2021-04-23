Hop-on Seeks SPACE44 Think Tank to Provides Outstaffing for Latest Web 3.0 Frameworks to DigitalAge

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that Company is sought after a European think take SPACE44 for providing support on its latest Web 3.0 Framework for our Digitaage.com social media decentralized platform.

Munich, Germany- SPACE44 GmbH, a provider of full-stack software development and consulting staffing services with global presence, announces their selection by Hop-on to engineer key components of the upcoming decentralized social media platform DigitalAge.

With a challenging technology stack including Microsoft .NET 5 and IPFS, strict policies to remain independent from certain commercial cloud service providers while ensuring high availability and resilience, it was a task perfectly suited to SPACE44's diverse teams of developers with experience in the latest technologies, methods and business models.

Digital transformation is undergoing a quantum jump with new challenges. Release times for digital products need to be sooner than later, and remote work has become the mandatory new working model.

Hop-on will greatly benefit from SPACE44's international think tank and the energy coming along with the dynamics of this diverse team setup. With strong networking within Germany and the United States, everything we do is benchmarked against the best in the tech industry.

ABOUT SPACE44

SPACE44's vision is to integrate aspiring developers from all over the world to work with the best companies of the international tech industry. We are by no means a digital agency, even if we implement customer projects. We were, are, and will remain a startup because we do not burn for high throughput of projects but burn for digital innovation. Everything we do is fueled by the real passion of a young generation of "digital natives" who live and help shape the digital age. With our first office in Munich, we act with teams in Germany, United States, China, Russia, Ukraine, and Costa Rica, reaching out to Berlin, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Austin, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

SPACE44 GmbH

Michael Mühlberger

Phone: +49 89 21111069

Website: www.space44.com

ABOUT HOP-ON

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming DigitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com

Peter Michaels, CEO

[email protected]

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

