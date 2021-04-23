Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 9th Annual Pebby Award Winners

THE WINNERS…











Hotel Zetta San Francisco







Hotel Zetta San Francisco



LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club







LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club



Skamania Lodge







Skamania Lodge



The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston







The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston



The Westin Copley Place, Boston

















Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown







Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown



Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection







Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection



Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica







Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica



Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square







Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square



The Management Team for Hotel Spero and The Marker San Francisco







The Management Team for Hotel Spero and The Marker San Francisco



W Boston























Argonaut Hotel







Argonaut Hotel



Chaminade Resort & Spa







Chaminade Resort & Spa



Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco







Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco



The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland







The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland



Viceroy Washington DC

















Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco







Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco



Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills







Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills



L’Auberge Del Mar







L’Auberge Del Mar



The Management Team for Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Grafton on Sunset, Le Parc Suite Hotel and Montrose West Hollywood







The Management Team for Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Grafton on Sunset, Le Parc Suite Hotel and Montrose West Hollywood



The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago

















Chaminade Resort & Spa







Chaminade Resort & Spa



Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown







Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown



Hotel Zena Washington DC







Hotel Zena Washington DC



Le Parc Suite Hotel







Le Parc Suite Hotel



The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter







The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter



Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

















Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter







Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter



LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club







LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club



Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica







Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica



Solamar Hotel







Solamar Hotel



W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

















Argonaut Hotel







Argonaut Hotel



Chaminade Resort & Spa







Chaminade Resort & Spa



Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

















Argonaut Hotel







Argonaut Hotel



Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter







Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter



Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection







Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection



Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills







Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills



The Marker Key West Harbor Resort







The Marker Key West Harbor Resort



Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

















BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club







BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club



Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland







Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland



Harborside Grill at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor







Harborside Grill at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor



Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa







Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa



Urban Farmer Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland







About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the winners of its Ninth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2020, as determined by the Company.“This year, a Pebby Award symbolizes not only hotel management excellence, but extraordinary work despite severely restrictive conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Today, we recognize and celebrate our talented property teams and skilled asset managers, and we look forward to journeying together on the much-needed road to recovery in 2021.”The categories for the Ninth Annual Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actor / Actress, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Documentary and Best Animated Feature Film.We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Directing:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Music (Original Score):We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary:We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit [url="]www.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url] and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.





For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at [url="]www.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005558/en/