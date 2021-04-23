>
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Departure of Rick Irvine Chief Operating Officer

April 23, 2021 | About: AMEX:GORO -1.39%

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces that Rick Irvine, Chief Operating Officer, will leave the Company effective May 19, 2021. Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said "We thank Rick for his service and sincerely appreciate all of his effort and dedication to the growth and success of Gold Resource Corporation."

About GRC:
Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
[email protected]
www.GoldResourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642049/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Reports-Departure-of-Rick-Irvine-Chief-Operating-Officer

