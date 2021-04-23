UiPath Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 27,474,393 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 3,583,616 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $56.00 per share. The offering consisted of 13,000,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and sold by UiPath, and 14,474,393 shares of Class A common stock sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. UiPath did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. UiPath’s Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PATH.”

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as lead bookrunners for the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as active bookrunners for the offering. SMBC Nikko, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, TD Securities, Truist Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Nomura, and RBC Capital Markets acted as passive bookrunners for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, D.A. Davidson & Co., Oppenheimer & Co., and Needham & Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 20, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

