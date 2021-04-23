Hess Midstream LP Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4526 per Class A share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The distribution represents a 1.2% increase compared to the distribution on the Hess Midstream Class A shares for the fourth quarter of 2020, which equals a 5% increase on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2021.Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented midstream company that operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess Corporation and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at [url="]www.hessmidstream.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005399/en/