Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Emily Rompala as Senior Vice President, Omni-Planning & Fulfillment Operations

April 23, 2021


Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Emily Rompala in a new position of Senior Vice President, Omni-Planning & Fulfillment Operations.



In this newly created role, reporting to Lisa Kulok, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Rompala will lead the Global Omni-Planning Team across all brands and all channels and will champion the company’s ongoing Omni-Planning process and technology improvements. She will also be leading the fulfillment operations team ensuring omni execution across the globe.



“Emily brings decades of experience in planning and allocation within the apparel industry,” said Kulok. “We’re excited to have her hit the ground running in this new role.”



“Columbia Sportswear Company is an iconic brand. I’m happy to have the opportunity to contribute to their global operations and support the mission of connecting active people with their passions,” said Rompala.



About Columbia Sportswear Company:



Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at [url="]www.columbia.com[/url], [url="]www.mountainhardwear.com[/url], [url="]www.sorel.com[/url] and [url="]www.prana.com[/url].



Forward-Looking Statements



This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated results, profitability and growth. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the company, including reports on Form 8-K.

