Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results: May 13, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:HAE -0.37%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, April 23, 2021

BOSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on May 13, 2021.

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
Conference ID required for access: 8694785

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqyzme3t

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Carla Burigatto, VP-Global Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 348-7263

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-results-may-13-2021-301276038.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


