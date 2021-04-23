>
CenterPoint Energy reports 2021 annual shareholder meeting results

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:CNP

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced the results of the voting by shareholders at its 2021 annual meeting held today. Shareholders approved the following proposals:

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

  • The election of Leslie D. Biddle, Milton Carroll, Wendy Montoya Cloonan, Earl M. Cummings, David J. Lesar, Martin H. Nesbitt, Theodore F. Pound, Phillip R. Smith and Barry T. Smitherman to serve on the company's Board of Directors for one-year terms;
  • The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021; and
  • An advisory resolution on the compensation paid to the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

