Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 6, 2021

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021
HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2021 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:
10:30 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:
888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:
412-317-6061
Conference ID:
4851697
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 13, 2021 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
877-344-7529
Intl. replay:
412-317-0088
Replay access:
10155731
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
May 11:
Citi 2021 Global Energy & Utilities Conference
May 19:
Energy Infrastructure Council Conference
June 2:
Wells Fargo Virtual Energy Conference
June 8:
RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference
June 9:
Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 10:
TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference
June 22:
J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.
