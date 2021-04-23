Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 6, 2021

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/41035

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 4851697 Website: www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 13, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10155731

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 11: Citi 2021 Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 19: Energy Infrastructure Council Conference June 2: Wells Fargo Virtual Energy Conference June 8: RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference June 9: Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 10: TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference June 22: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

