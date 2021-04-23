>
Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 6, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: NAS:OMP -0.94%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its First Quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Central Time
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/41033

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in: 888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061
Conference ID: 8457245

Website: www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 13, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529
Intl. replay: 412-317-0088
Replay access: 10155727

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 11: Citi 2021 Global Energy & Utilities Conference
May 19: Energy Infrastructure Council Conference
June 2: Wells Fargo Virtual Energy Conference
June 8: RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference
June 9: Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 10: TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference
June 22: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a premier gathering and processing master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc. to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:
Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600
Director, Investor Relations

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-first-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-may-6-2021-301276145.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP


