SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Arcimoto (FUV) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP[/url] announces that a purchaser of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021. Acrimoto purportedly manufactures ulta-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicle.If you suffered a loss due to Arcimoto Inc.'s misconduct, click [url="]here[/url].According to the complaint, Arcimoto stated in press releases from 2018 to 2020 that they had received 400 preorders for their Fun Utility Vehicle. Arcimoto generated excitement for their vehicles by announcing pilot programs with various entities, including HULA Holdings, GoCar Tours, and Sol Mar Vida. On October 2, 2019, Arcimoto announced its first rental franchise to open in the Florida Keys. Arcimoto subsequently announced a municipal pilot program with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department and the City of Orlando. However, these statements were false and misleading.On March 23, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report revealing that Arcimoto had misled the investing public by fabricating its preorders. Specifically, the report claims that Arcimoto only delivered 5% if its pre-orders. The report further stated that Arcimoto filed a total production recall notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 18, 2020, but "concealed safety concerns from customers and investors." The report also revealed several related party transactions, specifically with R-Key-Moto the Florida Keys franchise, Wahlbergers Key West, and HULA. On this news, Arcimoto's stock fell approximately 6.56% to close at $15.67 per share on March 23, 2021, damaging investors. The stock has continued to decline and now trades at just over $10 per share.Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Arcimoto Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

