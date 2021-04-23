>
Business Wire
Business Wire
Columbia Care to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, May 17, 2021

April 23, 2021


Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before US financial markets open on Monday, May 17, 2021. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021.



Conference Call and Webcast Details



To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-877-407-8914 (US Callers) or 1-201-493-6795 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.col-care.com%2F[/url] or at [url="]https%3A%2F%2F78449.themediaframe.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Fcolc%2Fmediaframe%2F44932%2Findexl.html[/url].



A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.



About Columbia Care



Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 114 facilities1 including 87 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit [url="]www.col-care.com[/url].



1 Pro forma facilities either open or under development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005579/en/


