>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 13, 2021; Hold Conference Call on Friday, May 14, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: CNNEF +1.19%

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the market closure. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call to discuss results on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MST / 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call:https://dpregister.com/sreg/10155765/e7ceff099a
Dial In Toll Free:1-844-784-1724
Participant International Dial In:1-412-317-6716
Canada Toll Free:1-866-450-4696
Colombia Toll Free:01800-9-156803
UK Toll Free:08082389064
Webcast link:https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PIIRyNBm

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

First quarter 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until May 21, 2021. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.

ti?nf=ODIyMjg3NyM0MTM3MDE5IzIwOTExNjM=
bd54309b-38ea-4b7e-b380-bcd8e31b28bd
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
South America: +571.621.1747 [email protected]
Global: +1.403.561.1648 [email protected]
http://www.canacolenergy.com

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)