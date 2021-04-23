>
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 7, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: NAS:CLMT -1.7%

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") announced today that it plans to report results for the fiscal first quarter 2021 on May 7, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for May 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4h2bshea. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the conference ID 2836378. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-release-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-7-2021-301276208.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


