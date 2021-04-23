2022 Sportage arrives with more tech and convenience features; a simplified lineup highlighted by popular Nightfall Edition.

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As one Kia's longest-running nameplates, the Sportage is unchanged for 2022 but maintains its cutting-edge design, capability and convenience. New this year, the LX Value Edition Package adds 18-in. dark gray wheel, Smart key with push button start and heated front seats. The Nightfall Edition also replaces the S trim as a standalone package, and the panoramic sunroof is now standard on the EX trim. The EX Tech Package and SX Turbo are equipped with new complimentary map updates including new points of interest and ADAS features support.

Sportage is unchanged for 2022 but maintains its cutting-edge design, capability and convenience.

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination) • LX FWD 6A/T 2.4L I4 $24,090

• LX AWD 6A/T 2.4L I4 $25,590

• Nightfall FWD 6A/T 2.4L I4 $28,090

• Nightfall AWD 6A/T 2.4L I4 $29,790

• EX FWD 6A/T 2.4L I4 $28,390

• EX AWD 6A/T 2.4L I4 $29,890

• SX Turbo FWD 6A/T 2.0L I4 T $33,750

• SX Turbo AWD 6A/T 2.0L I4 T $35,250



Engine: • 2.4L I4 GDI: 181 hp/175 lb.-ft. of torque • 2.0L Turbocharged I4 GDI: 240 hp/260 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined): • LX (FWD): 23/30/26



• LX (AWD): 22/26/23



• Nightfall Edition (FWD): 23/30/26



• Nightfall Edition (AWD): 22/26/23



• EX (FWD): 23/30/26



• EX (AWD): 22/26/23



• SX Turbo (FWD): 20/28/23



• SX Turbo (AWD): 19/24/21





Standard and Available Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3: • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection: o Std: All trims • Lane Departure Warning: o Std: All trims • Lane Keeping Assist: o Std: All trims • Driver Attention Warning: o Std: All trims • High Beam Assist o Std: All trims • Blind-Spot Collision Warning: o Std: Nightfall Edition, EX and SX Turbo o Available: LX Value Edition Package • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning: o Std: Nightfall Edition, EX and SX Turbo o Available: LX Value Edition Package Dimensions: • Overall Length: 176.4 in. • Overall Width: 73.0 in. • Overall Height: 64.4 (FWD, without roof rails)

64.8 in. (FWD, with roof rails)

64.8 in. (AWD, without roof rails)

65.2 in. (AWD, with roof rails) • Wheelbase: 105.1 in. • Cargo Capacity: 60.1 cu.ft. (behind 1st row)

30.7 cu.ft. (behind 2nd row) • Curb Weight, max: 3,596 lbs. (FWD, 2.4L)

3,739 lbs. (AWD, 2.4L)

3,898 (FWD, 2.0T)

3,997 (AWD, 2.0T)

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-sportage-arrives-with-more-tech-and-convenience-features-a-simplified-lineup-highlighted-by-popular-nightfall-edition-301276209.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America